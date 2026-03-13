Friday the 13th: Nifty's 13th fall of over 1% in 2026? Experts decode

Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities highlights that the Nifty is placed below its 5-, 11- and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and expects further downside on the index."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 40, suggesting strength in the downtrend," explains Shah.Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments expects the Nifty to test 23,090 levels in the near-term.The Nifty is poised to continue the slide, aiming 23,090 with minor support seen in the 23,370 - 23,320 region, says James. For reversal chances, the analyst says to watch out for consolidation near 23,460, and wait for a break past 23,670 to confirm upsides.