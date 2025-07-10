Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty on slippery ground as IT stocks dip ahead of TCS Q1 results

Sensex, Nifty on slippery ground as IT stocks dip ahead of TCS Q1 results

The Nifty IT was the worst-performing sectoral index, down by nearly 1 per cent in intra-day deals on Thursday.

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, US-China trade, FII selling, market correction, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financials

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sensex, Nifty today: Benchmark equity indices were trading in red as investor sentiment remained jittery amid worries over trade tariffs. The US government sent fresh tariff letters to several countries, warning that new import duties will take effect next month unless trade agreements are reached. Meanwhile, at home, caution prevailed ahead of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) earnings for the first quarter of FY26.
 
At 11:45 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 83,238.44, down by nearly 300 points or 0.36 per cent. Whereas, Nifty was down by 93 points or 0.37 per cent, quoting 25,382.95. 
From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech cement were among the top gainers. Whereas, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL tech, Mahindra and Mahindra and Infosys were among the top laggards.
 
 
Nearly, all sectors were in the negative territory, except metal and realty. The Nifty IT was the worst-performing sectoral index, trading at 38,303, down by nearly 1 per cent. Nifty Pharma followed suit and was down 0.74 per cent, at 22,043.
 
Even broader markets were trading in red as midcap and smallcap stocks failed to impress investors.The Nifty Midcap 100 was trading at 59,158, down by 0.31 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 also experienced a similar trajectory and fell 0.24 per cent, trading at 18,961.  Read Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 25,400 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Muthoot Capital Services rises 6% on plans to raise ₹125 crore via NCDs

real estate, realty firms

This smallcap realty stock jumped 9% after acquiring 2 prime land parcels

share market, stock market

Crizac gains 34% in two days of listing; Abakkus Asset buys 2.1% equity

trading, markets

JSW Energy shares rise 2% after inclusion in FTSE4Good index

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank gains 2% as reports signal financial bidding to close by Oct 2025

While markets have remained largely flat since the advent of July, the bias has been towards the bearish zone. That apart, D-street analysts have now pinned their hopes on Q1FY26 earnings results to provide directional movement to the markets in the coming weeks. 

TCS Q1FY26 earnings expectations

D-street analysts are not expecting any positive surprises for TCS due to the slower ramp-up of deals as uncertainties on the tariff front continue to paint a blurry picture. Even in the previous quarter, the IT sector, as a whole, failed to impress investors. However, analysts believe that there might be some surprises in the mid-tier segment.
 
"We expect TCS to post revenue decline of 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency terms, with Ebit margins likely to remain flat, impacted by talent investments, lower utilization, and limited operating leverage," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, MOFSL  ALSO READ | TCS Q1 Preview: Revenue, profit to dip sequentially amid demand uncertainty

Technical Outlook

Analysts believe that Indian markets have remained largely resilient amidst global uncertainties and sustained flows have somewhat provided support to the market at the bottom end of the range. While a prospective trade deal can provide an upside, it seems that markets have already priced-in the impact of any positive movement.  "A clear break out of the upper range of Nifty 25,500 may happen on positive news of a trade deal between US and India. But this is partly discounted by the market and, therefore, will not be sufficient to sustain the rally well beyond Nifty 25,500," said Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 25,400; SMIDs slip; Bharti Airtel dips 2%

PremiumTata, Tata logo, Tata Group

Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark hits new high; zooms 37% in 2 months; what's driving pharma stock?

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

JPMorgan sees EMS as 'sunrise sector'; Syrma, Dixon, Kaynes lead the pack

initial public offering, IPO

Glen Industries IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 36%

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty IT stocks TCS stock Trump tariffs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon