Glenmark Pharma shares rise after 72% Q2 profit jump; check outlook here

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose 1.5 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 72.2 per cent jump in its September quarter profit

The pharma major's stock rose as much as 1.5 per cent during the day to ₹1,924.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 14 this year. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock pared gains to trade 0.96 per cent higher at ₹1,913 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 25 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Glenmark Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹53,968.08 crore.

Glenmark Pharma Q2 results The pharma major reported a 72.2 per cent surge in profit after tax to ₹610.43 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, driven by its licensing agreement with AbbVie for the investigational asset ‘ISB 2001’. The company had posted a PAT of ₹354.49 crore in the same quarter last year. Glenmark’s consolidated revenue from operations rose sharply to ₹6,046.87 crore, compared with ₹3,433.8 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company said it has a revenue recognition of $525 million in the second quarter under its $1.925 billion deal with AbbVie for the commercialisation of its lead investigational asset 'ISB 2001'.

Sales from the formulation business in India fell 87 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter to ₹165 crore. The North America business recorded sales of ₹4,465.6 crore for the second quarter, as against ₹740.5 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ | World Bank clearance boosts Transformers & Rectifiers shares by 8%; details "Q2FY26 reflects the steady progress we are making in strengthening Glenmark's scientific and strategic foundation. The AbbVie partnership for ISB 2001, along with the income recognised this quarter, is a significant validation of our scientific strength and enables us to advance the pipeline in a financially self-sustaining way," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.