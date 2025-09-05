Home / Markets / News / Glenmark Pharma up 3% on DCGI nod to start phase 3 trial of Envafolimab

Glenmark Pharma up 3% on DCGI nod to start phase 3 trial of Envafolimab

Around 11:20 PM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares continued to trade higher, up 3.05 per cent at ₹2,051.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 80,518.51 levels.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with NSCLC accounting for up to 85 per cent of cases. Survival rates for Stage III patients remain low, underscoring the need for innovative therapies.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price today: Pharmaceutical major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose as much as 3.24 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,055.15 per share on Friday, September 5, 2025.
 
Around 11:20 PM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares continued to trade higher, up 3.05 per cent at ₹2,051.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 80,518.51 levels.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why did Glenmark Pharma shares rise today?

 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ stock rose after the company received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of Envafolimab, a novel subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with resectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
 
The multi-country study, excluding China, will evaluate the drug’s efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity. Patient enrollment and dosing will now begin in India, while trial applications have also been filed in Russia, with additional sites planned in Brazil and Mexico.
 
Envafolimab is already under Phase 3 testing in China, sponsored by 3D Medicines Inc.   ALSO READ | Biocon shares gain 2% after USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility; details 
“The initiation of this pivotal Phase 3 study for Envafolimab marks an important milestone in Glenmark’s journey to reimagine possibilities in oncology. With its novel subcutaneous administration, Envafolimab has the potential to make cutting-edge immunotherapy more accessible and convenient for patients worldwide, especially in regions where healthcare resources are constrained. By advancing this trial across multiple geographies, we are reinforcing our commitment to transforming the standard of care in Stage III NSCLC and addressing one of the greatest unmet needs in cancer treatment today,” said Monika Tandon, global head of clinical development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
 
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with NSCLC accounting for up to 85 per cent of cases. Survival rates for Stage III patients remain low, underscoring the need for innovative therapies.
 
Glenmark, a research-led global pharmaceutical firm with operations across branded, generics and OTC segments, has a presence in over 80 countries and runs 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents.

