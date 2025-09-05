Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ stock rose after the company received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of Envafolimab, a novel subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with resectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The multi-country study, excluding China, will evaluate the drug’s efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity. Patient enrollment and dosing will now begin in India, while trial applications have also been filed in Russia, with additional sites planned in Brazil and Mexico.

ALSO READ | Biocon shares gain 2% after USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility; details Envafolimab is already under Phase 3 testing in China, sponsored by 3D Medicines Inc.

“The initiation of this pivotal Phase 3 study for Envafolimab marks an important milestone in Glenmark’s journey to reimagine possibilities in oncology. With its novel subcutaneous administration, Envafolimab has the potential to make cutting-edge immunotherapy more accessible and convenient for patients worldwide, especially in regions where healthcare resources are constrained. By advancing this trial across multiple geographies, we are reinforcing our commitment to transforming the standard of care in Stage III NSCLC and addressing one of the greatest unmet needs in cancer treatment today,” said Monika Tandon, global head of clinical development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.