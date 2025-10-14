Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTPL Hathway Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 46% at ₹7.4 cr, revenue up 12%

GTPL Hathway Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 46% at ₹7.4 cr, revenue up 12%

GTPL Hathway Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, on Tuesday reported a 46.16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.74 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from GTPL Hathway, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

However, its total revenue was up 12 per cent to Rs 959.05 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 855.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, its revenue from the Cable TV business was at Rs 802.64 crore and Rs 140.11 crore from internet services in the second quarter of 2025-26.

 

Its total expenses were at Rs 954.40 crore, up 13 per cent in the September quarter.

GTPL Hathway's total income, which also includes other income was up 11.9 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 964.93 crore.

Shares of GTPL Hathway on Tuesday settled at Rs 109.05 on BSE, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

