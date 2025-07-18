Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation soars 9%, hits over 2-year high post Q1 results

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation soars 9%, hits over 2-year high post Q1 results

Nuvoco Vistas stock jumps after the company reported its highest-ever first quarterly consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹533 crore in Q1FY26.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation share price

 
Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Nuvoco) hit an over two-year high of ₹417.35, as they soared 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported its June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) earnings.
 
The stock price of the cement & cement products company quoted at its highest level since October 2022. It had hit a record high of ₹577.50 on September 6, 2021, data shows.
 
At 09:23 AM; Nuvoco was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹404.05, as compared to 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 2.37 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Nuvoco Vistas - Q1 results

 
Nuvoco achieved a consolidated cement sales volume of 5.1 MMT in Q1FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,873 crore in Q1FY26, due to sales volume growth of 6.3 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent YoY improvement in realization. Sequentially, revenue decreased by 5.6 per cent, as volumes declined by 10.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and realization improved by 5.5 per cent QoQ. 
 
Total cost/ton was down by 3.4 per cent YoY (+5.6 per cent QoQ) mainly on account of lower raw material, power & fuel costs, and positive operating leverage on YoY basis. EBITDA/ton increased by 42.1 per cent YoY (+5.1 per cent QoQ) to ₹1017/ton. 

The company reported its highest-ever first quarterly consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹533 crore in Q1FY26. On profit after tax level, company reported profit of ₹ 133.2 crore as against net profit of ₹2.8 crore in Q1FY25 and net profit of ₹165.5 crore in Q4FY25
 
Premium products continue to be a strategic priority for the company, with their share of trade volume rising to 41 per cent in Q1FY26. The company said it achieved a robust trade mix of 76 per cent - the highest in the last 13 quarters. The sustained momentum of the Nuvoco Concreto and Nuvoco Duraguard product portfolio reflects growing recognition as trusted solutions for superior construction needs.
 
Meanwhile, with 25 MMTPA of combined installed capacity, the company is on track to achieve approx. 31 MMTPA cement capacity by Q3FY27 post successful acquisition of Vadraj Cement Limited (VCL) retaining its fifth largest cement group position in India for long term. While the company remains a leading player in East India, this acquisition aligns seamlessly with Nuvoco’s strategy of expanding its presence in the Western and Northern regions.
 

Management commentary

 
The company witnessed healthy volume growth during the quarter. It maintained a sharp focus on premiumisation and trade mix, which contributed to enhanced realizations and led to the highest-ever first-quarter consolidated EBITDA in the company’s history. Looking ahead, the management said the company remains committed to drive sustained growth and expand its market presence. 
 

About Nuvoco Vistas

 
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Nuvoco) is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India.
 
Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco’s Cement product portfolio includes - Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC).
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Nuvoco Vistas Cement stocks Market trends Q1 results

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

