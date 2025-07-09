Home / Markets / News / Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nifty View

For the last two trading sessions, Nifty has been registering higher highs and higher lows, which is a bullish sign. Resistance for the Nifty is seen at 25,669, above which it could extend its gain towards 26,000. On the downside, 23,331 would continue to serve as support.
 
Buy ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF CMP: ₹59.22 | Target: ₹62 | Stop-loss: ₹57
FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts. FMCG is one of the sectors which has underperformed Nifty in this calendar year. We can expect mean reversion by outperformance from FMCG sector going forward. We recommend going long in ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF for utilising our bullish view on FMCG sector.
 
Buy Nippon India ETF Nifty IT CMP: ₹42.40 | Target: ₹46 | Stop-loss: ₹39.50
Historically, July has been the best-performing month for the IT index over the last decade. Furthermore, the ratio chart of IT versus Nifty suggests strong prospects for a bullish reversal in the IT sector. We recommend going long in Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, for utilising our bullish view on IT sector.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today, July 9: Ola, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Trump tariffs, Crizac IPO listing eyed

No proposal to link options leverage limits to cash positions, says Sebi

Premium

Bitcoin may hit $140k-$145k by Nov 2025: Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX

Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

Topics :Market technicalsexchange traded fundsFMCG sectorNifty ITIT sectorMarketstechnical analysisNifty OutlookNifty50

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story