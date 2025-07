Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

Nifty View

For the last two trading sessions, Nifty has been registering higher highs and higher lows, which is a bullish sign. Resistance for the Nifty is seen at 25,669, above which it could extend its gain towards 26,000. On the downside, 23,331 would continue to serve as support.

Buy ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF CMP: ₹59.22 | Target: ₹62 | Stop-loss: ₹57

FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts. FMCG is one of the sectors which has underperformed Nifty in this calendar year. We can expect mean reversion by outperformance from FMCG sector going forward. We recommend going long in ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF for utilising our bullish view on FMCG sector.