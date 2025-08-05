The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for Paytm is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹974 levels. In case of a dip, the stock is expected to seek support around its 20-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,031; and around ₹1,020 levels.The medium-term chart hints that break and sustained trade below ₹1,000-mark, can see the stock extend the fall towards ₹900 levels.The stock is likely to consolidate in the near-term following the sharp 123 per cent rally from its 52-week low. Break and sustained trade above ₹1,080 levels, can reignite fresh buying at the counter, with a likely push towards ₹1,180 levels; beyond which a rally towards ₹1,350 cannot be ruled out.