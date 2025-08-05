Shares of Paytm traded on a subdued note despite heavy volumes at the counter. As of 10:00 AM, Paytm stock was down over 1 per cent at ₹1,066, after touching a high of ₹1,087.60, and a low of ₹1,058 on the BSE. The counter had seen a combined volume of around 55 million shares thus far. According to Reuters report, Chinese investor Ant Group was expected to offload its remaining 5.84 per cent stake through block deals in Paytm, worth ₹3,800 crore ($434 million). At present levels, the stock trades close to its 52-week high of ₹1,128 registered on July 24 post its Q1 earnings. The stock has zoomed over 123 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹482 hit in August 2024. On the earnings front, Paytm reported a sharp turnaround in Q1FY26 with ₹122.50 crore net profit as against a net loss of ₹838.90 crore in Q1FY25. This was Paytm's first quarterly profit since September 2024. The fintech major's revenue from operations increased by 27.7 per cent to ₹1,917.5 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, when compared with ₹1,501.6 crore in the year ago period. ALSO READ | Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit? Against this background, here's a likely trading strategy for Paytm stock based on the existing chart patterns.
Paytm Share Price Today
Current Price: ₹1,066 Upside Target: ₹1,350 Upside Potential: 26.6% Downside Target: ₹900 Downside Risk: 15.6% Support: ₹1,031; ₹1,020; ₹974 Resistance: ₹1,080; ₹1,180 Patym stock has been trading with a favourable bias post the breakout on the daily chart on July 11, 2025. The price-to-moving averages action is favourable for Paytm stock across time-frames.
The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for Paytm is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹974 levels. In case of a dip, the stock is expected to seek support around its 20-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,031; and around ₹1,020 levels. The medium-term chart hints that break and sustained trade below ₹1,000-mark, can see the stock extend the fall towards ₹900 levels. The stock is likely to consolidate in the near-term following the sharp 123 per cent rally from its 52-week low. Break and sustained trade above ₹1,080 levels, can reignite fresh buying at the counter, with a likely push towards ₹1,180 levels; beyond which a rally towards ₹1,350 cannot be ruled out.