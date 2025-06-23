LT Foods shares fall as US imposes 340% duty on subsidiary's exports

Shares of LT Foods Ltd. saw a 4 per cent dip on Monday after the US authorities imposed a 340.27 per cent countervailing duty on exports of organic soybean meal by its step-down subsidiary.
The agricultural products manufacturer's stock fell as much as 4.52 per cent during the day to ₹413.3 per share, the steepest intraday loss since April 9 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.3 per cent lower at ₹414 apiece, compared to a 0.90 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:38 AM.
Shares of the company hit a life high of ₹484 apiece on June 9 this year, and have fallen by 13 per cent since then. The counter has fallen 0.45 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. LT Foods has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,483.92 crore, according to BSE data.
Countervailing duty on LT Foods' unit
LT Foods said that the United States Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, has imposed a countervailing duty (CVD) of 340.27 per cent on exports of organic soybean meal by its step-down subsidiary, Ecopure Specialities Ltd.
The duty was levied following the application of the ‘adverse facts available’ (AFA) methodology during the administrative review for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023, it said in the exchange filing on Friday.
Ecopure is currently evaluating all legal options to challenge the decision. LT Foods stated that the financial impact of the ruling on the company is yet to be assessed, and that it will provide updates as more information becomes available regarding the review and its implications.
LT Foods Q4 FY25 results update
In the March 2025 quarter, LT Foods reported consolidated total revenue of ₹2,260 crore, up 8 per cent compared to ₹2,093 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹290 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹262 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin improved 30 basis points to 12.8 per cent from 12.5 per cent. Its profit after tax increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹161 crore from ₹150 crore.
About LT Foods
LT Foods is a leading player globally in the speciality rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company has a presence in over 80 countries, including India, the US, the United Kingdom, and across Europe and the Middle East.
Its flagship brands include Daawat and Royal. In addition, Golden Star, 817 Elephant, Ecolife and Devaaya are some other brands owned by LT Foods. The company is expanding its footprint into the organic food segment.