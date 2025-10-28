Indian Oil Corporation reports healthy Q2 results; should you buy or sell?

IOCL Q2 results: Key highlights
- In Q2, IOCL’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹7,817.55 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹169.58 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 14.7 per cent from ₹6,813.71 crore.
- The company earned $19.6 on every barrel of crude oil it processed in Q2, compared to $2.15 gross refining margin in Q1 and $1.59 in Q2 last year.
- The average GRM for April–September rose to $6.32 per barrel from $4.08 a year earlier, while the September-quarter margin stood at $10.6 per barrel.
- The refiner's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2.06 trillion, up 3.9 per cent year-on-year from ₹1.98 trillion. Sequentially, however, it dropped from ₹2.2 trillion.
- The company refined 17.609 million metric tons (MMT) of crude oil in Q2 FY26, compared with 16.738 MMT during the same period last year.
Brokerages’ view on IOCl post Q2
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app