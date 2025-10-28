Indian Oil Corporation reports healthy Q2 results; should you buy or sell?

According to Nomura, IOCL’s Q2FY26 Ebitda of ₹14,600 crore was 36 per cent above the Street’s estimate, reflecting a much better refining performance. Core refining margin of $8.9 per barrel was also above estimates at ₹6.3 per barrel and increased from $6.9 per barrel in Q1.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Morgan Stanley has maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating with a target at ₹168 per share.

The brokerage sees US sanctions on Russia as low risks and believes that earnings were supported by strong cracks and limited policy intervention with Brent between $65 to $70.

On the other hand, JM Financial Institutional Securities has maintained ‘Reduce’, with a target of ₹145 per share on valuation grounds as it is trading at 0.97x FY27 price-to-book ratio, as compared to last three-year average of 0.9 times, however, it’s likely to see strong earnings growth over FY27-28 due to refining capacity expansion by 18 mmtpa or 25 per cent in the next 12 months, Nuvama noted.