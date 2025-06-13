Aten Papers & Foam IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP, listing date, more

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Day 1 updates: Aten Papers & Foam IPO (SME) is off to a muted start with its initial public offering (IPO) on Day 1 of the subscription.
The IPO, which opened today, June 13, has been subscribed 0.29 times so far. The public issue subscribed 0.10 times in the retail category, 1.02 times in QIB, and 0.41 times in the NII category, by 12:10 PM. The IPO will close on June 17, 2025.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO is a book building of ₹31.68 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 3.3 million shares.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)
The Grey Market Premium for Aten Papers & Foam SME IPO stood at Nil, indicating a flat listing at the upper price band of the IPO.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO price band
Aten Papers & Foam IPO price band is set at ₹91 to ₹96 per share.
Objective of Aten Papers & Foam IPO
Aten Papers & Foam Limited plans to utilise the net proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to support key areas of its business expansion and operations. A portion of the funds, amounting to approximately ₹4.27 crore, will be allocated towards capital expenditure.
Additionally, the company intends to deploy around ₹15.50 crore to meet its working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps IPO off to slow start; subscription lags at 6%, GMP dips to 11%
Aten Papers & Foam IPO lot size
The minimum lot size for an application is 1200. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,09,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹2,30,400.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment, listing details
The allotment for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Aten Papers & Foam IPO will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, June 20, 2025.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO lead manager, registrar details
Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Aten Papers & Foam IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aten Papers & Foam IPO is Sunflower Broking Private Limited.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO financial performance
Between the financial years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, Aten Papers & Foam Limited reported a strong financial performance, with revenue rising 43 per cent to ₹138.70 crore from ₹96.80 crore. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) surged 152 per cent to ₹7.01 crore in FY25 compared to ₹2.78 crore in FY24. ALSO READ | Monolithisch India IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 3.5x, GMP at 33%
About Aten Papers & Foam IPO
Incorporated in 2019, Aten Papers & Foam Limited operates as a key intermediary in the paper product supply chain. The company sources paper from various mills and supplies it to clients, mainly in the packaging industry. Its product range includes Kraft paper, duplex boards, and other paper grades across various sizes and thicknesses. It also engages in the procurement and sale of wastepaper, which it supplies to paper mills as a critical raw material.
The company offers different types of Kraft paper for various end uses. Its recycled Kraft paper caters to packaging clients in Gujarat, often under flexible credit terms. It also supplies absorbent Kraft paper, which is repurposed by mills for furniture and interior décor. For sustainable packaging, Aten provides durable Kraft paper for grocery, medical, and other daily-use bags. In addition, it manufactures tube Kraft paper using a mix of wood pulp, cardboard, and Kraft paper tailored to industrial needs.