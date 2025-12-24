Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VIP Industries shares jump 9% amid large trades; check all details here

VIP Industries shares jump 9% amid large trades; check all details here

According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, 36.8 million shares or 26 per cent equity changed hands through two block deals. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

VIP Industries shares spiked 8.9 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹397.3 per share amid large trades. At 9:49 AM, on BSE, 37.4 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 3.3 million shares changed hands. 
 
Around the same time, VIP Industries’ share price was trading 6.98 per cent higher at ₹390.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 85,635.68. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,542.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹496.75, and its 52-week low was at ₹248.55.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

VIP Industries block deal details

According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, 36.8 million shares or 26 per cent equity changed hands through two block deals. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. 
 
As of the September quarter, promoters held a 49.73 per cent stake in the company, with promoter groups holding a 48.79 per cent stake. Among promoter groups, D G P Securities held 27 per cent stake, Vibhuti Investments Company 10.26 per cent stake, Kemp And Company 2.36 per cent stake, Kiddy Plast 1.57 per cent stake, Alcon Finance & Investments 1.98 per cent stake, DGP Enterprises 1.38 per cent stake, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund Iv 2.2 per cent stake and Multiples Private Equity Fund Iv 2.01 per cent stake. 

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

