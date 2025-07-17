Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Yatharth Hospital shares pop 3%; what's driving investor interest?

Yatharth Hospital shares pop 3%; what's driving investor interest?

Yatharth Hospital share price rose 2.8 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹625 per share on BSE; here's why

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services shares rose 2.8 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹625 per share on BSE. At 11:08 AM,  Yatharth Hospital share price was trading 1.93 per cent higher at ₹619.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 82,452.2. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,801.39 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹692.85 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹345.35 per share. 

Why are Yatharth Hospital shares in demand? 

The northward movement in the stock came after ace investor Mukul Agrawal was seen holding 1.1 million shares or 1.14 per cent stake in the company, during the June 2025 quarter, according to BSE shareholding data. 
 
 
Other than that, the shareholding data showed mutual funds held a 9.43 per cent stake and insurance companies a 1.78 per cent stake.
 
Recently, the hospital set up a new unit situated at Model Town, Delhi. The newly launched Yatharth Hospital in Model Town marks expansion in the group’s bed capacity, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Delhi. Strategically built on approximately two acres of land, the facility houses 300 beds, including 70 critical care beds, to cater to patients requiring specialized and intensive treatment. 
 
The Model Town facility is equipped with facility, which includes multiple centres of excellence, critical care units, modular operation theatres, advanced diagnostics, and specialised departments across cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, and more. The hospital is also fully equipped to offer emergency and trauma care services, making it a vital addition to Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

About Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited (Yatharth Hospitals) is one of North India’s leading healthcare providers, known for its commitment to delivering high quality medical care through a network of state-of-the-art facilities. It operates five super specialty hospitals located in North India, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension and Faridabad in Delhi NCR, and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. Its Noida Extension Hospital and Greater Noida is the 8th and 10th largest private hospital in the Delhi NCR, respectively, in terms of number of beds in Fiscal 2023. Yatharth Hospitals has recently added two new hospitals, in Delhi and Faridabad, through strategic acquisitions, expanding its total bed capacity to 2,300+ beds.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

PremiumNSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

How rising market power is driving India Inc's post-pandemic profit boom

trading

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 4% on ₹2,293 crore order win; details here

GMR Airports

GMR Airports hits 9-month high, regains ₹1 trillion market cap. Do you own?

Angel One

Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Topics : Yatharth Hospital Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon