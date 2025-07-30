Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jane Street yet to resume F&O trading as Sebi steps up market vigilance

Sebi lifted Jane Street's trading ban after the firm deposited ₹4,844 crore in an escrow account and gave an undertaking to refrain from manipulative or fraudulent trading

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street has not resumed trading in futures and options (F&O) since the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its order on 3 July.

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jane Street has not resumed trading in futures and options (F&O) since the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its order on 3 July, according to the regulator’s chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in an interview with BusinessWorld.
 
Pandey emphasised that Sebi and the exchanges are maintaining “aggressive surveillance” on the market following the incident. He defended the decision to impose only a temporary ban on the US-based trading firm, noting that a permanent ban without a show-cause notice or a final order would be “arbitrary and legally unsustainable.”
 
Sebi lifted Jane Street’s trading ban after the firm deposited ₹4,844 crore in an escrow account and gave an undertaking to refrain from manipulative or fraudulent trading.
 
 
Addressing concerns around market surveillance, Pandey said, “Technology is evolving at a breakneck pace, and no regulator can claim to be superhuman. The Jane Street case highlighted the need to upgrade our surveillance systems, and we’re actively doing so.”
 
The chairman added that Sebi has introduced new surveillance parameters and is exploring AI-driven tools to spot anomalies in F&O trading, including unusual delta exposures or spikes in out-of-the-money options. Sebi is also open to external expertise to keep pace with sophisticated market participants.

“Staying ahead of HFT is a cat-and-mouse game, and we’re committed to evolving dynamically,” he said.
 
Sebi’s ex-parte interim order on 3 July directed the impounding of allegedly illegal gains from market manipulation, specifically on index expiry days.
 
“Our jurisprudence doesn’t allow us to treat someone as guilty without due process. The $597 million deposit is a strong signal—unprecedented in itself—that Sebi means business. We’re not here to play hero; we’re here to build trust through consistent, lawful regulation,” said the Sebi chairman.
 
He also clarified that Jane Street was compliant with foreign portfolio investor (FPI) regulations, including disclosures of ultimate beneficiary ownership for stakes above 10 per cent. “Their trades in F&O don’t involve equity ownership,” Pandey noted.
 
The 3 July order was based on surveillance reports provided by the NSE. Sebi has since broadened its investigation to include other indices and trading strategies.
 
Addressing questions about potential data delays from the BSE, Pandey said, “I wasn’t aware of specific delays in BSE’s data sharing, but I’ll verify this.
 
The Jane Street order focused on the manipulation evidence we already had, primarily from our surveillance and NSE data, which was sufficient for the interim action.”

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

