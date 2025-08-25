ACME Solar rises 7% as board to consider fundraise on 27 August

ACME Solar Holdings shares spiked 6.6 per cent on Monday, logging an intra-day high at ₹309.95 per share on BSE. At 1:37 PM, ACME Solar Holdings share price was trading 4.49 per cent higher at ₹303.65 per share.
In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.51 per cent at 81,724.72. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,394.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹309.95 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹167.55. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Why were ACME Solar Holdings shares rising?
The northward movement in stock came after the company, through an exchange filing, said that its board will consider fund raising in a meeting on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Further details of fundraise will be revealed then.
“The company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement
(QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required to be obtained and the approval of shareholders of the company,” the filing read.
That apart, the renewable energy producer ACME Solar recently secured debt-funding of around ₹15,000 crore for its greenfield projects, Group Chief Financial Officer Rajat Singh told Business Standard in an interview.
The company wants to increase capacity to 7 GW by 2028 through hybrid and renewable projects, including firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE), he said.
The ultimate goal is to achieve 10 GW by 2030. In the first phase, the plan is to invest between ₹15,000 crore and ₹17,000 crore to increase current operational capacity to 5 GW by calendar year 2026. The second phase of the growth is under the planning stage.
The company said that with the current operational capacity at 2,890 MW, it will operationalise around 2,000 MW per year over the next two years. Acme's current under-construction capacity stands at 4,080 MW, along with 550 MWh of standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Of the 4,080 MW under-construction capacity, Power Purchase Agreements have been signed for 2,240 MW and 550 MWh standalone BESS.