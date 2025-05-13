JM Financial shares jump 10% on posting 390% rise in PAT YoY; Details

JM Financial share price: Shares of Shares of JM Financial spiked 10.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹116.55 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company reported Q4 results and recommended dividend.

At 10:13 AM, JM Financial shares were trading 4.83 per cent higher at ₹110.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.87 per cent at 81,713.14. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,585.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹168.85 per share and the 52-week low stood at ₹69 per share.

In the past one year, JM Financial shares have gained over 32 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 13 per cent.

JM Financial Q4 results 2025

JM Financial reported its March quarter (Q4FY25) numbers on Monday, after market hours. In Q4, the company's standalone profit after tax (PAT) increased 390 per cent to ₹134.55 crore as compared to ₹27.47 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹251.89 crore as against ₹191.01 crore a year ago.

"The pipeline of capital market and M&A transactions continues to remain strong. We continue to build and scale our wealth and asset management businesses. We have increased our shareholding in JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited to 97 per cent from 47 per cent," said Vishal Kampani, vice chairman and managing director, JM Financial.

He added: We will focus on an integrated private markets business. The private markets business comprises of Private Credit (Corporate, Bespoke and 3 Real Estate) with a key focus on syndication, and Private investments (PE growth, REITs etc.). The affordable home loans business has expanded its reach through 128 branches and continues to demonstrate strong growth.

JM Financial dividend

The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹2.7 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

About JM Financial

JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. The Group’s primary businesses include: Integrated Investment Bank (IB), mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit, asset management, wealth management, and securities business (Platform AWS) which provides an integrated investment platform to individual clients and includes elite and retail wealth management business, broking and mutual fund business.