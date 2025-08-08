Shares of KRBL surged 12 per cent to ₹416.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The stock price of the small-cap company had hit a 52-week high of ₹418.85 on July 22, 2025.

Till 10:09 AM, a combined 3.95 million equity shares representing 1.7 per cent of the total equity of KRBL have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.6 per cent at 24,450.60.

KRBL Q1 results

In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), KRBL has reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue at ₹1,584 crore. Export revenue grew by 98 per cent on account of growth in private label sales. Domestic revenue grew by 15 per cent. Domestic revenue is driven by robust volume growth in the branded business. Realisation sustained despite moderation in rice prices, the company said.

Gross profit jumped 46.6 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹415 crore, margins improved to 25.7 per cent from 23.2 per cent in Q1FY25. Gross margin mainly benefited from lower average basmati cost of goods sold (COGS). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 61.9 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹225 crore; margins expanded 250 bps to 13.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter. ICRA rating on KRBL Over the medium term, the growth in domestic sales for the company is likely to remain supported by the strong demand from metro cities, along with an increase in demand for basmati rice from tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Additionally, due to an improvement in the standard of living, there is a shift of customers from non-branded rice to branded rice in India. Further, steady contribution from its renewable energy generation business segment continues to aid its profit margins to an extent, according to ICRA.

The company's facilities are located in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, ensuring easy access to the key raw material, i.e., paddy, which is procured during the harvest season (October to January). Anil Kumar Goel, Seema Goel held over 4% stake in KRBL Investors, Anil Kumar Goel (2.96 per cent) and Seema Goel (1.49 per cent) have collectively held a 4.45 per cent stake in KRBL at the end of June 2025, according to the shareholding pattern filed with the stock exchanges. Goel's portfolio includes investments in various sectors, with a notable focus on sugar, textiles, and energy. He has also been known to invest in small-cap stocks.