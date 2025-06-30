Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITD Cementation shares hit record high after ₹580 crore order; stock up 4%

ITD Cementation shares hit record high after ₹580 crore order; stock up 4%

ITD Cementation shares rose 4 per cent to hit a record high after it bagged a contract worth ₹580 crore for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi

ITD Cementation stock rose as much as 4.5 per cent to hit a life-high

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Shares of ITD Cementation surged over 4 per cent to hit a record high on Monday after it bagged a contract worth ₹580 crore for Jetty construction works for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 4.5 per cent during the day to a life-high of ₹929.4 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.3 per cent higher at ₹917.6 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their fifth straight day on Friday, gaining nearly 15 per cent in the process. From its May low, the scrip has surged nearly 92 per cent. The counter has risen 71 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ITD Cementation has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,656.72 crore, according to BSE data.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

ITD Cementation's ₹580 crore order win

The company has secured an international marine contract worth $ 67.4 million (or ₹580 crore) for Jetty construction works for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi, according to an exchange filing on Friday. 
 
Earlier this month, ITD Cementation said that it has secured a contract worth about ₹893 crore for the construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.   ALSO READ: Laurus Labs shares nears record high after 4 years, zooms 84% from 52-week low

ITD Cementation Q4 results

The company’s Q4FY25 total operating income rose 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,480 crore. Its Ebitda jumped 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹268 crore, while Q4FY25 profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 27 per cent annually to ₹114 crore. 
 
In FY25, the total operating income climbed 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,097 crore. Its Ebitda zoomed 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹923 crore, and PAT gained 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹373 crore.
 
The company’s consolidated order book as of March 31, 2025, stood at ₹18,300 crore 

About ITD Cementation 

ITD Cementation India is an Engineering and Construction firm undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades. It has an established presence and expertise in Maritime Structures, Mass Rapid Transit Systems, Airports, Hydro-Electric Power, Tunnels, Dams & Irrigation, Highways, Bridges & Flyovers, Industrial Structures and Buildings, Water & Waste Water and Foundation and Specialist Engineering. 

