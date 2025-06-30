Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL shares climb 3% on winning ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power

BHEL shares climb 3% on winning ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power

BHEL share price gained 3 per cent after it secured an order worth around ₹6,500-crore from Adani Power

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals or BHEL shares rose 3 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹272 per share on BSE.
 
However, at 9:54 AM, BHEL share price pared some gains and was trading 0.51 per cent higher at ₹265.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.30 per cent at 83,810.67. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹92,326.91 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹335.4 per share and 52-week low was at ₹176 per share.
 
In one year, BHEL shares have lost 13 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.
 

What's driving rally in BHEL shares? 

On Friday, after market hours, the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Power for six thermal units of 800 MW.
 
Under the contract, BHEL will supply a Steam Turbine Generator along with auxiliaries and supervise erection and commissioning. The order is estimated at ₹6,500 crore excluding goods and services tax (GST).    Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

