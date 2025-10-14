Home / Markets / News / KEC International shares advance 4% on ₹1,174-cr order win; details inside

KEC International shares advance 4% on ₹1,174-cr order win; details inside

The upward movement in KEC International share price came after the company announced that it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,174 crore

KEC International share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major KEC International shares were buzzing in trade in an otherwise subdued market on Tuesday, October 14. The civil construction company’s share price climbed nearly 4 per cent from its previous close to log an intra-day high of ₹893 per share on the NSE.
 
Though the company’s shares witnessed some profit booking at higher levels, they continued to trade in the green. At 10:38 AM on Tuesday, the company’s shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹865.35 per share, up 0.84 per cent from its previous close of ₹858.15 per share on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 1.5 million equity shares of KEC International, estimated to be worth ₹133.39 crore, has changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹23,044 crore on the NSE.

Here's what is driving KEC International’s share price higher today

The upward movement in KEC International’s share price came after the company announced that it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,174 crore.
 
“KEC International has secured new orders of ₹1,174 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects in India and the Middle East,” the company said in a release.
 
The orders are for ±800 kV HVDC and 765 kV transmission lines from a reputed private developer in India, and 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.
 
Commenting on the development, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said the HVDC transmission line order has significantly increased the share of orders from private developers in the company’s India T&D order intake for the year.
 
“The large order in Saudi Arabia has further solidified our leadership in the Middle East T&D market. With the above orders, our year-to-date order intake stands at ₹14,000 crore. These orders will play a pivotal role in driving our targeted growth going forward,” said Kejriwal.  Track All Stock Market Live Updates 

KEC International share price history

The shares of KEC International have shown a mixed performance over the past year. In the last one month, the company’s share price has declined 1.28 per cent, while in the last six months it has registered a surge of 31.29 per cent, according to BSE data.
 
Over the past one year, the civil construction company’s shares have witnessed a decline of 14 per cent.
 
KEC International shares had touched their 52-week high of ₹1,313.25 per share on the NSE on December 4, 2024, while they hit their 52-week low of ₹627.45 per share on April 7, 2025.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :KEC InternationalBuzzing stocksShare priceshare marketMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

