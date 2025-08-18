UltraTech, ACC, Shree Cement surge up to 5%. Should you buy, hold or sell?

What's driving cement shares today?

A sharp upward movement in cement stocks is being fueled by the announcement of changes in the GST regime by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, procedural simplification and streamlining measures are proposed to enhance ease of business and encourage wider compliance. The central government has proposed that most goods be subsumed in the 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST slabs vs. the existing 5 per cent/12 per cent/18 per cent/28 per cent.

Brokerages view on cement sector

GST rate on Cement has, ever since the introduction of the GST regime, been held at 28 per cent while other construction inputs like metals, tiles etc carry a rate of 18 per cent. While it is still not certain, there is a potential possibility that Cement may be moved to the 18 per cent bracket, according to analysts at Choice Equity Broking.