Stocks to buy today: Airtel, Coal India and HCLTech on analyst's radar

Overall activity remained stock-specific, with traders focusing on selective opportunities rather than broad-based positioning. We maintain a positive bias amid the ongoing consolidation in the index and continue to recommend a “buy-on-dips” approach as long as the Nifty holds its prevailing uptrend. For fresh momentum, stronger participation from the banking index will be essential, with a decisive breakout above the 59,500 level likely to fuel the next leg of the up move. Until then, participants are advised to adopt a stock-specific approach, focus on sectors showing consistent outperformance such as private banks, metals, and auto, and adhere to disciplined risk management in the low-volume environment.