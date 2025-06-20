Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kaynes Technology gains 4% after launching QIP to raise ₹1,600 cr; Details

Kaynes Technology gains 4% after launching QIP to raise ₹1,600 cr; Details

Kaynes Technology share price rises 3.9 per cent after the company launched its QIP; Check floor price and other key details

market stocks us market share market bullish

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kaynes Technology India shares jumped 3.9 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹5,825.5 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds worth ₹1,600 crore.
 
At 9:54 AM, Kaynes Tech share price was trading 2.78 per cent higher at ₹5762.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 81,679.52. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹36,930.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹7,824.95 per share and 52-week low was at ₹3,729.7 per share. 
 

Kaynes Technology QIP details

On Thursday, after market hours, Kaynes Technology launched its QIP at a floor price of ₹5,625.75 per share which was a premium of 0.33 per cent from the previous day's close at ₹5,606.8 per share. 
 
"At its meeting held today i.e. June 19, 2025, inter alia, passed resolutions for authorized the opening of the Issue today, i.e. June 19, 2025, approving the floor price for the Issue, being ₹5,625.75 per equity share (Floor Price), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176 of the Sebi ICDR Regulations; and approving and adopting the preliminary placement document dated June 19, 2025, together with the application form in connection with the Issue," the filing read. 

Also Read

Oswal Pumps IPO listing price

Oswal Pumps shares list at 3% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Northern Arc slips 9% amid large trade; 7.7 mn shares change hands on BSE

sun tv digital

Sun TV shares slide 5% on reports of Maran vs Maran feud; details here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

₹67-crore order pushes TD Power Systems share price 3% higher; details

indian military, indian army, defence, army

Axiscades Technologies share jumps 5%, hits all-time high today; here's why

 
From this QIP, the company aims to raise up to ₹1,600 crore.
 
"Raising of funds through issuance of instruments or security including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement and/or rights issue and/or further public offering for an amount not exceeding ₹16,000 million in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations," the company had informed on January 22, 2025.  
ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE

About Kaynes Technology 

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India. The company has over three decades of experience in providing Conceptual Design, Process Engineering, Integrated Manufacturing and Life Cycle Support for major players in the Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defence, Outer-space, Nuclear, Medical, Railways, Internet of Things (“IoT”), Information Technology (“IT”) and other segments. It manufactures products at variable or flexible volumes across all industry verticals.

More From This Section

share market, stock market

Aten Papers & Foam shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex 300 pts, Nifty near 24,900; SMIDs up; VIX eases 5%

Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscription status

Last day! Arisinfra Solutions IPO ends today; 1.3x subscription, GMP at 6%

Eppeltone IPO gmp

Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, June 20: HDFC Bk, Nestle, Concor, Sai Life Sciences

Topics : Buzzing stocks QIP MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon