Monthly SIPs drive 5-year equity fund inflow streak as lumpsums dip

India’s nearly five-year record streak of equity fund inflows is relying on monthly recurring plans more than ever before, as recent market volatility has reduced lumpsum investments in mutual funds.

ALSO READ: Lump sum vs staggered approach: How to invest in the current markets? Actively managed equity funds took in a net Rs 24,270 crore ($2.8 billion) in April, but this inflow was eclipsed by Rs 26,630 crore pouring into monthly systematic investment plans for a second straight month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India show.

Equity funds have emerged as a key pillar of support to domestic markets in recent years. Flows from plans where savers set aside a fixed amount every month as part of their mutual fund investment plan — akin to dollar-cost averaging in the US — have hovered above $3 billion per month, helping buffer the nation’s equities against the recent outflows by foreign investors.

ALSO READ: Markets to decide if 'substantial progress' enough after US-China talks “With market uncertainty, lump sum participation has come down as investors are probably taking a waiting approach to fresh investments,” said Manish Mehta, head of sales, marketing & digital Business at Kotak Mahindra AMC.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index jumped 3 per cent on Monday after India and Pakistan announced a surprise ceasefire on Saturday. Still, the threat of renewed tensions remains, as India has yet to lift its abeyance on the Indus Water Treaty.