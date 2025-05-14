MSCI May Rejig: Coromandel, Nykaa make the cut into Global Standard Index

There will be no deletions taking place from the Global Standard Index, it said in a statement in early hours of Wednesday, adding that the changes take place as of the close of May 30, 2025.

Share prices of Nykaa have rallied 20 per cent this year, while Coromandel International's scrip is up nearly 30 per cent. This compares to a 4 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index. According to reports, through this inclusion, Coromandel’s inclusion could bring passive inflows of $227 million, while Nykaa may see inflows of $181 million. Going against the street's expectations, One97 Communications , parent company of Paytm, was not included in the MSCI indices.Share prices of Nykaa have rallied 20 per cent this year, while Coromandel International's scrip is up nearly 30 per cent. This compares to a 4 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Globally, six Chinese companies saw their inclusion, while 17 stocks were excluded from the Global Standard Index. In the Germany index, Puma's stock saw its deletion.

Other changes

Meanwhile, as part of its changes in other Indian indices, Coromandel International and GMR Airports saw their inclusion in the MSCI India Domestic Index, while Auto components manufacturer Sona BLW Precision Forgings saw its exclusion.

In the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index, 12 companies saw their inclusion while 21 stocks were excluded from the index, the aggregator said in the statement.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today, May 14: Tata Motors, HAL, Eicher, Lupin, Airtel Stocks that saw inclusion in the smallcap index: Acme Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, Awl Agri Business, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, Godrej Agrovet, Hexaware Tech (New), International Gemmologic, Le Travenues Technology, Premier Energies, Sagility India, Sai Life Sciences and Sona Blw Precision.

Stocks that were removed from the small-cap index: Aarti Drugs, Allcargo Logistics, Coromandel International, E2E Networks, Gateway Distriparks, Godrej Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, HeidelbergCement India, Hemisphere Properties India, Moschip Technologies, NOCIL, Orchid Pharma, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Paisalo Digital, Patel Engineering, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Rossari Biotech, Share India Securities, and Shyam Metalics and Energy. The semi-annual review comes when the markets are recovering after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, along with a risk-on sentiment boosted by the US-China trade deal. However, the domestic equity benchmarks suffered their steepest single-day drop in over a month on Tuesday, a day after posting the biggest gain in four years.