Stocks to watch today, May 14: Tata Motors, HAL, Eicher, Lupin, Airtel

Stocks to Watch on May 14, 2025: The movement of benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and Nifty50—today may be influenced by a combination of key factors, including India and US April CPI data, India April WPI numbers, ongoing Q4 earnings, developments around the US-China trade deal, institutional activity, and mixed global cues.

That said, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 90 points higher at 24,730 level, indicating a higher start.

In the previous trading session , Sensex fell 1,281.68 points, or 1.5 per cent, to close at 81,148.22 levels. The Nifty50 closed at 24,578.35, down by 346.35 points, or 1.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains amid easing US-China trade tensions.

Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Japan’s Nikkei opened higher for a fifth straight session but soon slipped, trading 0.10 per cent lower. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.55 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 remained flat.

On Wall Street, major indexes closed mixed. The S&P 500 edged up 0.72 per cent, moving back into positive territory for the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, jumping 1.61 per cent to close at 19,010.08. However, the Dow Jones slipped 0.64 per cent.

Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to watch on Wednesday, May 14:

Earnings today: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Eicher Motors, Tata Power, Shree Cements, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy India, Berger Paints India, Jubilant Foodworks, Apollo Tyres, Piramal Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Apar Industries, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sagility India, BASF India, LMW, Asahi India Glass, V-Guard Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Kirloskar Brothers, Sanofi India, Blue Jet Healthcare, eClerx Services, RITES, Westlife Foodworld, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Graphite India, Transport Corporation of India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Edelweiss Financial Services, KPI Green Energy, Karnataka Bank, Sheela Foam, and Balu Forge Industries among others.

Tata Motors: , reflecting a decline of 51.2 per cent from ₹17,528 crore in Q4FY24. The automaker has declared total income of ₹121,012 crore in the Q4FY25, as against ₹120,431 crore in Q4FY24. Reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,556 crore in Q4FY25 , reflecting a decline of 51.2 per cent from ₹17,528 crore in Q4FY24. The automaker has declared total income of ₹121,012 crore in the Q4FY25, as against ₹120,431 crore in Q4FY24.

Bharti Airtel: Posted a Posted a net profit of ₹11,022 crore in Q4FY25 , registering a growth of 432 per cent from ₹2,071.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations rose 27 Y-o-Y to ₹47,876.2 crore, compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in Q4FY24.

Max Financial: Recorded consolidated revenue excluding investment income at ₹32,620 crores that grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y during FY’25. The consolidated revenue including investment income stands at ₹46,497 crores and consolidated PAT at ₹403 crores during FY25.

Standard Glass Lining: Launched GlassLined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers on May 14, 2025, in collaboration with Japan’s AGI Group. The new product offers improved durability, corrosion resistance, and safety over conventional graphite exchangers.

GSK Pharma: Reported Q4 revenue of ₹966 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y, with profit at ₹260 crore. FY25 revenue grew 9 per cent to ₹3,723 crore, and profit rose 32 per cent to ₹915 crore. Final dividend of ₹42 per share recommended.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital has Aditya Birla Capital has reported a net profit of Rs 885 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a 30 per cent decline from last year's Q4 PAT of ₹1,271.34 crore. However, the company's Q4 revenue from opertaions has increased 13 per cent to ₹12,214.04 crore, the company had posted a revenue of ₹10,779.71 crore in last year's Q4.

Honeywell Automation: Revenue up 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,114.5 crore. Net profit declined 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹140 crore. Ebitda dropped 6.25 per cent to ₹159.4 crore; margin contracted to 14.3 per cent.

ASK Automotive: Net profit up 20.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹57.6 crore. Revenue rose 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹849.7 crore. Ebitda surged 25.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹103.9 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare: Q4 net profit dropped 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29 crore. Revenue rose 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹345.3 crore. Ebitda fell 22 per cent to ₹62.3 crore; margins narrowed to 18 per cent.

Siemens: Q2 net profit fell 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹582.5 crore, impacted by higher costs and absence of last year’s ₹192 crore gain. Demerger-related expenses stood at ₹63 crore.

VIP Industries: Reported wider net loss of ₹27.4 crore vs. ₹23.9 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined 4.3 per cent to ₹494 crore. Ebitda fell 18.2 per cent to ₹6.3 crore; margin at 1.3 per cent.

ITD Cementation: Net profit rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹113.6 crore. Revenue increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,478.7 crore. Ebitda rose 18 per cent to ₹259.6 crore; margin improved to 10.5 per cent.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Net profit surged 118.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹244.2 crore. Revenue jumped 61.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,642 crore. Ebitda more than doubled to ₹219 crore.