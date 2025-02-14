Dividend Stock: Shares of state-owned trading and distribution company Mstc dropped 9.14 per cent to today's low of Rs 539.05 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trading on Friday, February 14, 2025. The fall in the share price of Mstc aligns with the company’s announcement of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, as today marks the ex-date for the same.

Mstc, in a regulatory filing, had informed the bourses that its “board declared the 2nd interim dividend at 320 percent, i.e., Rs 32 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.”

The company’s board has also fixed February 14, 2025, as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend, Mstc said, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

At the current market price, Mstc's dividend yield stands at 7.54 per cent.

Mstc is a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. The company undertakes trading activities through e-commerce and also disposes of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, surplus stores, minerals, agricultural products, and forest produce, mostly from public sector undertakings, leading private sector entities, and government departments. The core activity of the company is divided into two operational divisions: e-commerce and trading.

Mstc’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,807.23 crore on the NSE as of February 14, 2025.

Historically, Mstc’s share price has dropped 35 per cent in the last six months and 41 per cent in the last year.

Mstc shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,036.90 - Rs 539.05 per share on the NSE.

Mstc shares continued to trade lower on Friday. At around 11:07 AM, the stock was seen trading at around Rs 540 per share, down 4.96 per cent from its previous close of Rs 600.20 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.24 million equity shares of Mstc, estimated to be worth around Rs 13.05 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.