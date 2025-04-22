Nestle Q4FY25: Profit expectations:

In the fourth quarter (Q4FY25) brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Nestle's adjusted net profit to decline 9.12 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on average, to ₹848.86 crore as compared to ₹934 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the PAT is expected to rise 22 per cent. Analysts believe PAT may decline Y-o-Y on account of lower other income.

Nestle Q4FY25: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue, on average, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, is anticipated at ₹5,490.36 crore as compared to ₹5,254 crore a year ago, implying to a rise of 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, revenue is likely to increase 15.3 per cent.

Nestle Q4FY25: Key monitorables

Analysts and investors will look forward to the company's demand outlook on rural against urban, competitive intensity and raw material trends.

Here's how will Nestle fare in Q4FY25:

Morgan Stanley: The global brokerage estimates 4 per cent domestic revenue growth in the quarter under review against 3 per cent growth in Q3F25. Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, is estimated at ₹5,412.5 crore as compared to ₹5,254 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins likely to weaken Y-o-Y and improve sequentially.

Ebitda for the quarter under review is expected at ₹1,239.1 crore as compared to ₹1,312.3 crore a year ago, down 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y and ₹1,050.3 crore in Q3FY25, up 18 per cent Q-o-Q.

Philip Capital: Analysts at Philip Capital expect mid-single-digit sales growth driven by a mix of volume and price. Beverages (double digit), confectionary (high single digit) and prepared dishes (high single digit) to do well. Milk and Nutrition segment growth is likely to remain stable Y-o-Y.

The consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter is estimated at ₹5,556.6 crore as compared to ₹5,254 crore a year ago.

Ebitda is likely to be under stress due to inflation in coffee, cocoa, wheat and vegetable oil, on a high base. Ebitda for Q4FY25 is estimated at ₹1,311.6 crore as compared to ₹1,350.1 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin for Q4FY25 is expected at 23.6 per cent as compared to 25.7 per cent a year ago.

Axis Securities: Analysts at Axis Securities anticipate revenue of Nestle to grow 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,502 crore as compare to ₹5,254 crore, led by 3 per cent volume growth and price hikes.

Ebitda margin is likely to decline 182 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 23.9 per cent as compared to 25.7 per cent on account of subdued gross margin performance.

Besides, PAT is forecasted to decline on a Y-o-Y basis, owing to lower other income. PAT for the fourth quarter (Q4FY25) is pegged at ₹847 crore as compared to ₹934 crore a year ago.