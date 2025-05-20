Newgen shares soar 25% thus far in May; zoom 67% from April low. Here's why

Newgen Software Technologies share price today

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies (Newgen), a leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform, moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹1,232.90 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 81,856 at 10:23 AM.

Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Thus far in the month of May 2025, Newgen shares have appreciated 25 per cent. Moreover, it has zoomed 67 per cent from its previous month low of ₹740.05, touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,795.50 on January 15, 2025.

What's driving the rally in Newgen share price?

Shares of Newgen Software have been on investor radar amid a slew of news flow.

On May 16, Newgen Software said that the Indian patent office has granted a patent to the company for inventing the 'System and Method for Data Compression'. Newgen's patent will have a term of 20 years, starting April 26, 2017, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

Newgen said the invention addresses efficient data compression for large volumes of data files where the majority of content is similar, with a smaller amount of varying data, especially in scenarios where traditional compression techniques may not be optimal.

That apart, on May 12, Newgen informed the stock exchanges that Newgen Software Technologies Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies, incorporated in Saudi Arabia, has executed agreements with a customer. The aggregate value of these agreements was $1.632 million.

Newgen said the agreements govern the provision of delivery of software licence and related services which Newgen is delivering to its customer as part of the agreed scope of work including Annual Technical Support (ATS).

Newgen March 2025 financial results

In the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), Newgen reported a 2.9-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹108.3 crore. Further, revenue from operations grew 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹ 429.90 crore, driven by strong growth in APAC and US region.

The quarter specifically witnessed strong growth and deal wins in the US region. Looking ahead, the management sees strong momentum building across its business and is energized by the growth prospects ahead.

Newgen continues to accelerate its AI-first strategy with significant investments in AI-driven products and solutions. This year, the company has launched groundbreaking AI agents – Lumyn, Harper, and Marvin – which have already demonstrated their potential through several promising and viable use cases. The management anticipates further growth and innovation in AI-led journeys as the company build upon these successes.

About Newgen Software Technologies

Newgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognised low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.