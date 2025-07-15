Why are two-wheeler stocks up today?Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto rise up to 4%

Nifty Auto index share price today

Auto stocks witnessed a healthy buying sentiment on Tuesday with the Auto stocks witnessed a healthy buying sentiment on Tuesday with the Nifty Auto index outperforming the market. The gauge of auto stocks gained over 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today in the intraday trade led by a strong up move in two-wheeler stocks.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors gained between 1 per cent and 4 per cent on the NSE.

Those of Samvardana Motherson International, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Tube Investment of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, MRF, and Balkrishna Industries, meanwhile, also increased in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Ceat, Force Motors, and SML Isuzu hit their respective all-time highs, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and MRF were trading close to their record highs. At 12:31 PM, the Nifty Auto index was trading as the top gainer among sectoral indices, quoting 1.5 per cent higher, as compared to 0.51 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 . That said, despite today's ris, the Nifty Auto index has underperformed the market thus far in the calendar year 2025 by gaining 2.3 per cent as 6.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. Auto sector outlook As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) estimates, Passenger Vehicles (PV) growth is expected to be in low single digits in FY26, while Commercial Vehicles (CV) growth could be muted. Unless entry level PV sales pick up, volume growth will be difficult in this segment, the industry body has said.

"On the contrary, two-wheelers should continue to grow based on demand pick up in the rural economy. Considering the good monsoon, tractor sales should also continue to grow as in the previous year. Impact on tyre Industry would also be similar as outlined above," it said. According to Hero MotoVorp, the Indian two-wheeler industry is poised to build upon the U-shaped recovery trajectory in Fy36, as observed over the preceding three fiscal years. The sector is projected to progressively approach the peak performance levels attained in FY 2018-19. "This optimistic outlook is underpinned by several factors, viz. a strengthening of rural demand, recovery of demand in the core motorcycle and scooter markets, a sustained acceleration in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and an anticipated higher growth rate within the premium motorcycle segment," the company said in its FY25 annual report.

Rural India continued to drive industry growth, with two-wheeler demand rising 8 per cent—outpacing urban markets. This was backed by good monsoons, higher MSPs for crops, and increased employment under government schemes. Looking ahead, the management remains confident in the industry's near-to-mid-term outlook. Tailwinds such as revised income tax slabs, easing interest rates, rural recovery, and a favorable monsoon forecast will further support demand. Tesla enters India market Meanwhile, Tesla has officially introduced the Model Y in India , with prices beginning at ₹60 lakh, according to a pricing catalogue released on its website on Tuesday.