Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Brokerages PL Capital and Emkay in their technical reports on the Nifty IT highlighted that the index has broken out from three important chart patterns on the daily charts. The Nifty IT index has moved up 2.4 per cent to 33,387 thus far in November. However, it has rallied 20.5 per cent thus far in the last quarter of 2026, and up almost 30 per cent from its nadir this year. The IT index has witnessed a sharp reversal since July. Prior to this, the index was the top laggard this year, down nearly 29 per cent in the January - June period. Following the recovery, brokerages believe the Nifty IT index now looks favourably placed on the charts and could see a trend reversal here on. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
PL Capital flags breakout from 'Golden Cross' and 'Descending Trendline'
PL Capital in its technical report on the Nifty IT index said that it signalled a 'Golden Cross' and 'Trendline Breakout,' thus setting the start for a trend reversal. The term 'Golden Cross' means that the Nifty IT index 50-day moving average (50-DMA) has now crossed over the 200-DMA, signalling near-term strength. Further a descending trendline is formed joining the preceding highs (lower highs) on the charts. The Nifty IT has witnessed a strong recovery and is currently testing its long-term descending trendline resistance at 33,000–33,300, says PL Capital. "The formation of a Golden Cross, coupled with a rising RSI at 63.42 and early signs of improvement in Relative Strength (RS) against Nifty 50, indicates a strengthening technical structure," explains the brokerage. Analysts at PL Capital reckon that a decisive weekly close above the trendline, supported by higher volumes, could pave the way for a move towards 35,500 and subsequently 38,000–39,000, thus marking a potential reversal of the prolonged corrective phase for the IT index. The brokerage adds that the 30,100–30,600 zone remains a key support area. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Emkay flags breakout from an 'Inverted Head-and-Shoulders' pattern
Technical analyst at Emkay note that the Nifty IT index has broken out of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. An 'Inverted head-and-shoulders' chart pattern is the opposite of 'head-and-shoulders' wherein the middle dip, out of three declines is deeper than the other two, followed by a breakout from the neckline joining the first and the last highs. "The Nifty IT index has witnessed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern near the lower band of its five-year range, following a 40 per cent correction and a 40-week consolidation, indicating a potential trend reversal with an estimated 18 per cent upside to 39,000," says Emkay in its technical report on the IT index. Further, analysts at Emkay flag that the Nifty IT/Nifty 200 ratio is rebounding from multi-year support held since 2012, pointing to likely sector outperformance. As a trading strategy, the brokerage recommends 31,700–32,900 as the accumulation zone, with a stop loss placed at 30,400 for a likely upside target of 39,000 levels.