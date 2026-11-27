Nifty IT index flags breakout from 3 important chart patterns; details here

PL Capital and Emkay highlight that the Nifty IT has witnessed a breakout from a descending trendline, an inverted head-and-shoulders and a Golden Crossover on the daily charts.

Tech analysts at PL Capital and Emkay believe the Nifty IT index seem set for a trend reversal following three key breakouts on the charts.