Home / Markets / News / Nifty MidCap 100 slips 4% in five days; what should investors do?

Nifty MidCap 100 slips 4% in five days; what should investors do?

Among others, Vodafone Idea and Waaree Energies were among the top laggards, down 7.95 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Why is Nifty MidCap Falling
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Broader market indices, Nifty MidCap 100, declined for five days in a row, slipping 4.4 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the MidCap index has underperformed the market, falling 1.3 per cent, as against a 4 per cent rise in Nifty50. In the intraday trade, the index fell 2 per cent to the day’s low at 56,394.8.
 
At 2:12 PM, Nifty Midcap 100 was down 2.01 per cent at 56,401.6. In comparison, Nifty50 was down 0.95 per cent at 24,653.95. 
 
Out of 100 stocks on the Nifty MidCap 100 index, 98 declined in intraday trade. Among others, Vodafone Idea and Waaree Energies were among the top laggards, down 7.95 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively. Besides, Biocon, Hindustan Zinc, and PB Fintech fell over 4 per cent. Oracle Financial Services, Ola Electric, Premiere Energies, and Dixon Technologies fell over 3 per cent. 
 
Vodafone Idea shares slipped after the Supreme Court (SC) said that it needed more time until October 6 to come up with a resolution plan. Vodafone Idea raised no objections to the government's demand.
 
The company’s shares hit a seven-month high of ₹8.97 per share on September 23, in anticipation that the Government would come up with a resolution plan to support the dilapidated financial condition of the company. During the previous hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on September 19, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed the SC that the Government firmly believed that "some solution has to be found" regarding Vodafone's plea seeking directions to set aside the telecom department's additional demand for AGR. 
 
That apart, Waaree Energies tumbled on reports that the US is investigating for evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Asian countries.  

What should investors do?

Analysts believe selective opportunities have emerged in the MidCap space amid recent weakness.
 
“The recent weakness in these segments has opened up attractive entry points for patient investors who focus on quality businesses. This is not a market for chasing the index; it’s a market that rewards thoughtful, selective stock picking in the broader space,” said N Aruna Giri, founder & CEO at TrustLine Holdings.  
 
Further, according to Giri, this phase of the market is presenting a constructive environment for long-term investors, particularly those willing to take a bottom-up approach in identifying fundamentally strong companies in the MidCap segment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Panic on D-St! Sensex drops 750 pts; Nifty worst week in 7-months; SMIDs bleed

Maruti Suzuki up 1%, hits new high in weak market; stock zooms 51% in 2025

Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here

Carysil stock price dips 10% on Trump's 50% tariff; gives clarification

Epack Durable: YES Securities sees 50% upside in this 'undervalued' stock

Topics :Nifty Midcap 100Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex Niftybroader market meltdownBSE SensexVodafone IdeaWaaree Energies

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story