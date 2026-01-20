Nifty PSU Bank index hits new high, rallies 21% since October on FPI buying

Nifty PSU Bank index today

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in demand, with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting a new high at 9,093.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market.

At 09:24 AM; the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 0.7 per cent, as compared to 0.27 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Since October 2025, the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market by zooming 21 per cent on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 3.7 per cent during the same period.

Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank share prices appreciated between 29 per cent and 34 per cent during the period. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank were up in the range of 15 per cent to 20 per cent. FPIs increases stake in PSBs in December 2025 quarter FPIs have raised their holdings in PSBs by up to 3 percentage points during the October to December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. In Canara Bank, FPIs stake increased 2.7 percentage points to 14.6 per cent from 11.9 per cent at the end of September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26). In Bank of Baroda (9.84 per cent) and in Bank of India (5.8 per cent), FPIs raise their holding by 1.1 percentage and 1.6 percentage points, respectively.

FPIs holding in PSB giant SBI (10.3 per cent) and Indian Bank (5.6 per cent) increased by nearly 1 percentage points each. Their stake in Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Maharashtra increased by 0.2 percentage points each, data shows. Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on PSU banks PSU banks have seen a slight FY26E earnings upgrade of 7 per cent/3 per cent over 3 months/12 months. Canara/Indian/Union Bank have seen an upgrade of 12 per cent/10 per cent/8 per cent for FY26E, while SBI’s earnings estimates remained unchanged. PNB/BoB have seen a cut of 6 per cent/1 per cent in the past 12 months.