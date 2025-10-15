Nifty strategy, 3 stocks to buy today by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,200 then 25,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25,200 then 25,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,200 then 25,300 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,200 then 25,100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,700 to 25,700 zones while an immediate range between 24,900 to 25,400 levels.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 56,600 zone and witnessed a corrective move in the first half of the session as the index tested 56,250 zone. However, it witnessed a smart recovery from the lows in the second half of the session as the index tested the 56,550 zone. It closed the volatile day of trade near 56,500 zones with losses of around 130 points. It formed a small bodied candle with shadows on either sides and negated its higher lows formation of the last three session. Now it has to hold above 56,250 zones for an up move towards 56,750 then 57,000 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 56,250, then 56,000 levels.