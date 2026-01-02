Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Olectra Greentech gains 6% as operations begin at Hyderabad EV facility

Olectra Greentech shares rose after it set December 31, 2025, as the commercial operation date for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd. rose over 6 per cent on Friday after the company set December 31, 2025, as the commercial operation date (COD) for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 6.18 per cent during the day to ₹1,274.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 24 last year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.4 per cent higher at ₹1,266 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:19 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Olectra Greentech has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,330.68 crore.  
 

Olectra Greentech COD for its greenfield electric vehicle plant

Olectra Greentech informed that it has declared December 31, 2025, as the commercial operation date (COD) for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The facility has an annual per-shift production capacity of 2,500 buses, representing 50 per cent of the planned per-shift capacity of 5,000 buses per annum. The company said the COD declaration has been communicated to its lender, State Bank of India.
 
Electric vehicle maker reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹49.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with Rs 47.65 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to ₹657 crore in the September quarter from ₹524 crore a year earlier.
 
Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a prominent player in India's EV sector, specialising in the production of electric buses and related infrastructure. 
 
In April last year, the company received a letter of award (LoA) worth ₹421.01 crore from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the supply and maintenance of 297 electric buses. The order involves the supply of 297 electric buses on an outright sale basis, along with their maintenance. The buses will be delivered over a period of 11 months from the date of the LoA. 
 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

