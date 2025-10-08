Home / Markets / News / Om Freight Forwarders lists at 40% discount on NSE, misses GMP expectations

On the BSE, Om Freight Forwarders shares opened at ₹82.5 and saw choppy trading, climbing nearly 5 per cent to hit a high of ₹86.5 after the listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing: Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based third-generation logistics company, made its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed at ₹81.5 on the NSE, marking a 40 per cent discount or ₹53.5 from the issue price of ₹135. Despite the weak listing, the stock recovered slightly, rising 5 per cent intraday to ₹85.57.
 
On the BSE, the shares opened at ₹82.5 and saw choppy trading, climbing nearly 5 per cent to hit a high of ₹86.5 after the listing.
 
The listing price came in well below market expectations. In the grey market ahead of the debut, Om Freight’s unlisted shares were trading around ₹132, reflecting a marginal 2.2 per cent discount to the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Om Freight Forwarders subscription status

As per data from the NSE, the offering received bids for around 30.6 million shares against 7.91 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 3.87 times. Non-Institutional Investors led the subscription with their portion oversubscribed by 7.81 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 3.97 times, and retail investors at 2.75 times.  ALSO READ | Advance Agrolife delivers double-digit gains to investors on IPO listing

Om Freight Forwarders IPO details

Om Freight launched its ₹122.3-crore initial public offering with a fresh issue of 1.8 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.3 million equity shares. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹128 to ₹135 per share, and investors could bid in lots of 111 shares.
 
The subscription window was open from September 29 to October 3, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025.
 
Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to disclosures in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP),  the company plans to utilise ₹17.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company related to the acquisition of commercial vehicle and heavy equipment. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP

About Om Freight Forwarders

Founded in 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a Mumbai-based, third-generation logistics company with over 40 years of industry experience. The company operates across five continents, serving more than 700 locations and offering a wide range of services, including international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transportation, warehousing, and distribution.
 
In FY24-25, Om Freight handled a total cargo volume of 66.86 million metric tons (MMTs). It runs operations through 28 branches across India and reaches over 800 international destinations via partnerships with global logistics providers. The company owns 135 commercial vehicles and equipment - such as cranes, forklifts, trailers, payloaders, tippers, and vessels - and works with 22 logistics partners to support its global operations.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

