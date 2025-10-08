Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing: Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based third-generation logistics company, made its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed at ₹81.5 on the NSE, marking a 40 per cent discount or ₹53.5 from the issue price of ₹135. Despite the weak listing, the stock recovered slightly, rising 5 per cent intraday to ₹85.57.

On the BSE, the shares opened at ₹82.5 and saw choppy trading, climbing nearly 5 per cent to hit a high of ₹86.5 after the listing.

The listing price came in well below market expectations. In the grey market ahead of the debut, Om Freight’s unlisted shares were trading around ₹132, reflecting a marginal 2.2 per cent discount to the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

The subscription window was open from September 29 to October 3, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager. ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP According to disclosures in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹17.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company related to the acquisition of commercial vehicle and heavy equipment. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.