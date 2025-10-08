Advance Agrolife Share Price: Shares of agrochemical products maker company Advance Agrolife made a positive debut on Dalal Street on October 8 after the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares were listed at ₹113 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 per share, or 13 per cent over the issue price of ₹100 per share.
The agrochemical maker’s shares listed at a slightly higher premium of ₹14 per share, or 14 per cent, at ₹114 per share on the NSE.
Advance Agrolife IPO listing almost came in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of its official listing, the unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were commanding a solid premium in the unofficial grey market. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹113 apiece, indicating a premium of ₹13, or 13 per cent, over the IPO price.
Should book buy, sell or hold Advance Agrolife shares?
Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, has recommended that investors book partial profits after the listing gains. She pointed out that the company is a leading player in the agrochemical formulation and specialty chemical segments, catering to both domestic and export markets with a diversified product portfolio. The company enjoys a competitive edge with a strong distribution network and has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the reported periods.
“Investors are advised to book partial profits after the good listing gains and hold the remaining shares with a stop-loss set at ₹105 to ride the potential medium-term upside,” said Nyati.ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP
Advance Agrolife IPO details
The maiden share sale of the agrochemical maker consisted of an entirely fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares worth ₹192.86 crore. The public offering did not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.
Advance Agrolife’s IPO was available for subscription from September 30 to October 3, 2025, at a price band of ₹95–100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares. The company received overwhelming demand for its public offering, which ended up getting oversubscribed by 56.85 times, driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 175.30 times.
The basis of allotment for Advance Agrolife IPO shares was finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹100 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.
For the public offering, KFin Technologies served as the registrar, while Choice Capital Advisors acted as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM).
The agrochemical maker proposes to utilise the proceeds from its maiden share sale primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Further, a portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Advance Agrolife
Advance Agrolife is an agrochemical company engaged in manufacturing a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. Their products are designed for use in the cultivation of major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both agricultural seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in India. Their major product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. They also manufacture other agrochemical products such as micronutrient fertilisers and biofertilisers. Their products are primarily sold domestically through direct sales to corporate customers on a B2B basis, across the country, particularly in 19 states and 2 union territories. In addition to serving the domestic market, their products were also exported to seven countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, China (including Hong Kong), Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and Nepal during Fiscal Years 2023, 2024, and 2025.