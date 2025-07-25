Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Cement Q1 profit jumps to ₹205 cr as sales rise 24% to ₹866 cr

Orient Cement Q1 profit jumps to ₹205 cr as sales rise 24% to ₹866 cr

The company had posted a net profit of ₹36.71 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Friday settled at ₹252.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.50 per cent from the previous close.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Orient Cement Ltd, now part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to ₹205.37 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹36.71 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements.

Its revenue from operations surged 24.44 per cent to ₹866.47 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹696.26 crore in the year-ago period.

OCL's total expenses grew 12.4 per cent to ₹724.28 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, climbed 23.7 per cent in the June quarter to ₹868.64 crore.

 

After an open offer, the total shareholding of Adani Group increased to 72.66 per cent in the company.

"Pursuant to the said acquisition, the company has become a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements Limited with effect from June 18, 2025," it said.

On October 22, 2024, Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter group and certain other shareholders to acquire 46.80 per cent of the shareholding of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

