Plus91 Labs acquires IT company Pixely to strengthen presence in S Asia

Cloud consulting and IT service provider Plus91Labs on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Pixely (Internet X Pte Ltd), which is specialized in tailored solutions for the Southeast Asian market

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Cloud-Data

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
This strategic move aligns perfectly with Plus91Labs' long-term vision and growth strategy, enabling the company in expanding its service offerings and strengthening its presence in the region.

The acquisition of Pixely brings valuable domain expertise and a deep understanding of the Southeast Asian market to Plus91Labs, the Gwalior-based company founded in 2017 said in a statement.

With Pixely's founder Immanuel Gian at the helm, the company will continue to operate under its established brand name.

Immanuel's industry experience and regional knowledge will be instrumental in driving Plus91Labs' expansion efforts and building strong relationships with clients in Southeast Asia, the statement said.

"The acquisition of Pixely brings together a wealth of synergies and unique advantages for Plus91Labs. By leveraging combined expertise and resources, the company can drive innovation, deliver transformative solutions, and shape the future of the digital transformation landscape," Tushar Dhawan, partner, Plus91Labs, said.

As part of the acquisition, Plus91Labs will facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing between teams to maximize synergies and deliver the best possible solutions and services to clients. The acquisition reinforces Plus91Labs' commitment to the Southeast Asian market, with significant investments in operations, infrastructure, and talent.

Plus91Labs recognizes the value of the talented individuals within Pixely and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all employees.

There are no immediate plans for workforce restructuring or redundancies, and efforts will be made to integrate employees into Plus91Labs' team, providing growth opportunities and professional development support, it said.

The acquisition of Pixely will have a profound impact on Plus91Labs' business in the Indian market.

"We are currently present in Delhi, Gwalior, Ahmedabad and Rajkot. It strengthens the company's brand and market position, expands its service portfolio, and creates new employment opportunities," it added.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

