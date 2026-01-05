Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp were ruling higher during early trade on the week’s first session after the company announced its business updates for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Following the news, the company’s share price rose 3.36 per cent to ₹496.70 per share on the NSE during early trade on Monday, January 5.

The stock, however, is nearly 13 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹570.40 per share, scaled last year on October 6, 2025, on the NSE.

That said, though the small-cap NBFC has pared the gains partially, it continues to see buyers’ demand on Monday. At 09:25 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹486.30 per share on the NSE, up 1.20 per cent from its previous close. The benchmark Nifty, meanwhile, was trading at 26,294, lower by 34 points or 0.13 per cent.

A combined total of nearly 0.5 million equity shares of Poonawalla Fincorp , estimated to be worth ₹25 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far today, while the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹39,294.68 crore. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The NBFC stock has a 52-week range of ₹570.40 – ₹267.20 per share on the NSE. Poonawalla Fincorp Q3FY26 update The northward move in the small-cap NBFC came after the company informed the exchanges about its business update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, its assets under management (AUM) grew by 77.5 per cent year-on-year and 15.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to approximately ₹55,000 crore as on December 31, 2025.