Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

Kerala Ayurveda share price today

Shares of Kerala Ayurveda zoomed 20 per cent to ₹511.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 81,806.54. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹515 on June 12, 2025.

Till 01:11 PM; as many as 2.87 million shares representing 23.9 per cent of total equity of Kerala Ayurveda changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 32,668 on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE Currently, Kerala Ayurveda trades under ‘X’ group on the BSE. X group classified equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded on the BSE. Porinju Veliyath held 5 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda Ace investor Porinju Veliyath held 623,000 shares or 5 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Dheeraj Kumar Lohia (1.93 per cent), Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah (2.55 per cent) and Sashikanth Balachandar (1.26) were the other retail shareholders with over 1 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda, data shows.

Kerala Ayurveda shareholding pattern ALSO READ | NBCC gains 4% on winning ₹296-cr order from Meerut Development Authority As on March 31, 2025, Kerala Ayurveda total outstanding shares stood at 12 million. The promoters held 7.06 million or 58.58 per cent holding, while the remaining 41.42 per cent stake were with the public shareholders. Of the public shareholding, retail individual shareholders held 32.22 per cent stake in the company. Kerala Ayurveda - Business outlook Kerala Ayurveda aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, setting a target to double its topline growth to 50 per cent in the new financial year and proposes to raise funds for the same. These funds will be used to support significant investments in high quality marketing, advanced technology and expanded international reach supported by world-class talent. These strategic priorities are designed to solidify Kerala Ayurveda’s position as a global leader in the Ayurveda industry and drive sustainable growth across all business segments, the management said.

In FY25, Kerala Ayurveda consolidated revenue grew by a strong 22 per cent (17.4 per cent excluding Ayurvedagram Bali + Om Vedic Singapore) vs. a year ago. This reflects the continued strong growth in the US business driven by the Academy business (52 per cent growth) and the US Wellness Center (47 per cent) and strong growth in the Ayurvedagram Bali business (71 per cent) behind increased occupancy. The India Ecommerce business saw a continued upswing in growth with Q4FY25 growing at 37 per cent vs. a year ago. ALSO READ | Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode The management expects 2x growth in India digital business and a 3x growth in the US. Ayurvedagram Bengaluru projecting 30 per cent+ growth through the addition of new luxury rooms and refurbishments of existing facilities. The company plans also to expand retreats with the launch of a new property in the second half of the year.