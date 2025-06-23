Home / Markets / News / Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

Shares of Kerala Ayurveda zoomed 20% to ₹511.70 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade with 2.87 million shares representing 23.9% of total equity changing hands till 1:11 PM.

Ayurveda
Kerala Ayurveda share price zoomed 20% in trades on Monday, June 23.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Ayurveda share price today

 
Shares of Kerala Ayurveda zoomed 20 per cent to ₹511.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 81,806.54. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹515 on June 12, 2025.
 
Till 01:11 PM; as many as 2.87 million shares representing 23.9 per cent of total equity of Kerala Ayurveda changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 32,668 on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
 
Currently, Kerala Ayurveda trades under ‘X’ group on the BSE. X group classified equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded on the BSE.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Porinju Veliyath held 5 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda

 
Ace investor Porinju Veliyath held 623,000 shares or 5 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Dheeraj Kumar Lohia (1.93 per cent), Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah (2.55 per cent) and Sashikanth Balachandar (1.26) were the other retail shareholders with over 1 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda, data shows.
 

Kerala Ayurveda shareholding pattern

 
As on March 31, 2025, Kerala Ayurveda total outstanding shares stood at 12 million. The promoters held 7.06 million or 58.58 per cent holding, while the remaining 41.42 per cent stake were with the public shareholders. Of the public shareholding, retail individual shareholders held 32.22 per cent stake in the company.  ALSO READ | NBCC gains 4% on winning ₹296-cr order from Meerut Development Authority
 

Kerala Ayurveda - Business outlook

 
Kerala Ayurveda aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, setting a target to double its topline growth to 50 per cent in the new financial year and proposes to raise funds for the same. These funds will be used to support significant investments in high quality marketing, advanced technology and expanded international reach supported by world-class talent. These strategic priorities are designed to solidify Kerala Ayurveda’s position as a global leader in the Ayurveda industry and drive sustainable growth across all business segments, the management said.
 
In FY25, Kerala Ayurveda consolidated revenue grew by a strong 22 per cent (17.4 per cent excluding Ayurvedagram Bali + Om Vedic Singapore) vs. a year ago. This reflects the continued strong growth in the US business driven by the Academy business (52 per cent growth) and the US Wellness Center (47 per cent) and strong growth in the Ayurvedagram Bali business (71 per cent) behind increased occupancy. The India Ecommerce business saw a continued upswing in growth with Q4FY25 growing at 37 per cent vs. a year ago.
 
The management expects 2x growth in India digital business and a 3x growth in the US. Ayurvedagram Bengaluru projecting 30 per cent+ growth through the addition of new luxury rooms and refurbishments of existing facilities. The company plans also to expand retreats with the launch of a new property in the second half of the year.  ALSO READ | Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode
 

About Kerala Ayurveda

 
Kerala Ayurveda is one of the oldest (founded around 80 years ago) full Spectrum-Listed Ayurveda companies in the world. The company enshrines the authentic, traditional form of Ayurveda and Yoga from Kerala, with an ancient lineage going back 5,000 years. Its footprint spans Academies, Wellness Resorts, Hospitals, Clinics, Products and Services across India & USA. Kerala Ayurveda Academy (KAL), based in the US, California, has trained and certified over 3,500 ‘graduates‘. KAL has over 6,000 hours of education programs certified by States of California and Washington in the US.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: D-St recovers; Sensex up 590pts from lows; Trent, BEL power Nifty; SMIDs rally

Realty to see institutional investments fall 37% to $3 bn in Jan-Jun: JLL

D-St jitters mount: What sparked the early sell-off in Nifty, Sensex

Israel's TA-125 at new peak even as tensions flare with US strikes on Iran

Premium

Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorPorinju Veliyathstock market tradingMarket trendsHealthcare sector

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story