Power sector: Equirus starts coverage on JSW Energy, Torrent; NTPC top pick

The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹653 for JSW Energy, implying an upside of 15 per cent on the counter from the previous close of ₹553 apiece. Similarly, Torrent Power received a target price of ₹1,515. The target implies an upside of over 5 per cent from the current market price of ₹1,441 apiece.

Power sector outlook

The brokerage turned positive on the sector, citing strong power demand domestically, which has entered a "structural upcycle, growing at 7.3 per cent CAGR over FY21-FY25. Peak demand is projected to rise from 271GW to 388GW by FY32, resetting the long-term demand trajectory to 6-7 per cent."

Equirus noted that India's power demand growth is the fastest among major economies, ahead of China, the US and the global average.

From FY22, India's power demand trajectory decisively reversed, supply deficits re-emerged, and policy embraced renewables for scale alongside thermal for baseload. India crossed 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity five years ahead of target and subsequently entered its largest-ever build-out, requiring ₹50 trillion of investment by FY32, the report added.