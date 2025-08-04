Home / Markets / News / Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on bagging ₹190-crore export order

Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on bagging ₹190-crore export order

Premier Explosives share price jumped 9.6 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹468.05 per share on BSE after bagging an order

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Premier Explosives shares jumped 9.6 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹468.05 per share on BSE.
 
At 12:13 PM, Premier Explosives share price was up 4.24 per cent at ₹445.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.39 per cent higher at 80,914.55.

Why were Premier Explosives shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company received an export order from an international entity for a total consideration of ₹190.07 crore ($21,750,000). 
 
Under the contract, the company will manufacture and supply defence explosives, to be delivered within a period of two years.
 
"This is to inform you that our Company, Premier Explosives Limited, has received an export order for a total consideration of $21,750,000 i.e. approx. ₹190.07 crore, for manufacture and supply of Defence Explosives, to be delivered within a period of 2 years," the filing read.
 
Recently, the company secured a significant international export order valued at $12.24 million (approximately ₹105 crore) for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives. 
The order was awarded by an international client and will be executed over the next 12 months, according to the exchange filing. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The name of the international client remains undisclosed.

Premier Explosives Q4 results 

The company reported a 44.3 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to ₹3.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, as revenue fell 14.6 per cent to ₹74.08 crore compared to the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit plunged 59.7 per cent, while revenue dropped 55.3 per cent over the December 2024 quarter.

About Premier Explosives 

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining, infrastructure, industries, defence and space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO. 
The company is a supplier to major missile programs such as Akash, Astra, LRSAM, and others. It produces critical defence components like pyrogen igniters, explosive bolts, and other ammunition products. The company also manufactures bulk and packaged explosives, detonators, and accessories for mining and infrastructure projects. 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

