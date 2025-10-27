PTC Industries zooms 35% from August low, nears record high; here's why

Share price of PTC Industries today

Shares of PTC Industries rallied 5 per cent to ₹17,900 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said it received a Purchase Order from Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The stock price of the leading manufacturer of high-performance materials and precision-engineered components for critical Defence and Aerospace applications company quoted close to its record high of ₹17,978 touched on January 1, 2025. It has bounced back 35 per cent from its August low of ₹13,300 on the BSE. The stock has zoomed 83 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹9,786.30 touched on February 20, 2025.

Why PTC Industries stock price rallied 5% today? PTC Industries said it received a purchase order from Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for Post-Cast Operations to manufacture Single Crystal ‘Ready-to-Fit’ Turbine Blades. The value of the purchase order is significant and is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s revenue. However, in view of confidentiality the value of the order is not being disclosed. The execution of this order will draw upon the combined strengths of PTC’s advanced manufacturing infrastructure in India and the end-to-end process capabilities available through its UK-based subsidiary, Trac Precision Solutions, ensuring seamless delivery of the Ready-to-fit Single Crystal Turbine Blades and Vanes, the company said in an exchange filing.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, PTC Industries manufactures and supplies titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace applications, serving both domestic and global markets. PTC is significantly expanding its capabilities through a multi-million-dollar investment in its Strategic Materials Technology Complex (SMTC). This advanced facility will feature capabilities for producing aerospace-grade titanium and superalloy materials, along with state-of-the-art foundries and machining facilities for near-net-shape precision components. Meanwhile, on October 19, 2025, PTC Industries said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to establish a Joint Venture Company dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of complete propulsion systems, guided bombs, and aero-engines for missiles, UAVs and loitering munitions, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

BDL is a leading Indian public sector enterprise engaged in manufacturing guided missiles and underwater weapons for the Indian Armed Forces. ICICI Securities has 'Buy' rating with target price of ₹20,070 on PTC Industries Analysts at ICICI Securities expect September 2025 and December 2025 to be important milestones for the company. Key points: enhancement of casting capacity for both titanium (Ti) and superalloys likely by September 2025. Forging and rolling mills likely to be commissioned by December 2025. On the metal side, 1,500tpa VAR is already commissioned while 5,000tpa EBCHR and 200tpa PAM are expected to be commissioned in December 2025.