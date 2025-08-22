R Systems shares soar 17%, M-cap surges by ₹750 crore; key reasons here

The market capitalisation of the company rose from ₹5,013 crore in the previous session to ₹5,770 crore on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

The acquisition will create a global digital engineering powerhouse with revenue of ₹2,060 crore and Ebitda of ₹380 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The combined entity will offer engineering, deployment, and management of enterprise-scale fleets of artificial intelligence (AI) agents under a single governed platform, it said.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 291 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Novigo has posted strong growth, delivering 44 per cent revenue CAGR over the past three years, with an Ebitda margin of 25 per cent and healthy free cash flows.

The transaction includes an upfront cash consideration of ₹400 crore, with an additional stock component linked to future Ebitda performance. The deal is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive for R Systems from the first year, the company said.

Through the acquisition, R Systems aims to tap into the growing demand for autonomous, compliance-ready AI workflows, integrating its OptimaAI Suite with Novigo’s UiPath Diamond-tier automation practice and Microsoft Copilot Centre of Excellence, it said. This positions the combined company as a leader in designing, orchestrating, and operating intelligent enterprises.