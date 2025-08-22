Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

PTC Industries shares advanced 9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹14,559.45 per share after winning ₹110 crore order; key details here

PTC Industries logo

photo: Twitter

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PTC Industries shares jumped 9 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹14,559.45 per share on BSE. At 10:12 AM, PTC Industries' share price was trading 6.77 per cent higher at ₹14,260 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 81,614.77.  The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹21,247.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹17,978 per share and the 52-week low at ₹9,786.3

Why were PTC Industries shares in demand? 

The stock buzzed after the company secured an order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings. The deal is valued at ₹110 crore, and the contract has to be executed within 24 months.
 
 
“We wish to inform you that the Company has successfully bagged an Order from BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the supply of critical titanium castings,” the filing read. 
 
PTC’s association with BrahMos dates back to 2019, and the company has consistently supported the programme through the supply of specialised titanium components and raw materials like Titanium mill forms, the company said in a statement. It's added: This latest order represents a significant step forward in the growing partnership between PTC and BrahMos and reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to further the goals of indigenisation and technological self-reliance under the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
 
PTC Industries also supplies to leading defence and aerospace entities, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It also exports Titanium and Superalloy castings to several global aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Safran, Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

About PTC Industries 

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications for over 60 years. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Limited, the company is manufacturing and supplying Titanium and Superalloy castings for Aerospace and Defence applications within India as well as for exports. 
 
The company is substantially expanding its capability by making a multi-million-dollar investment in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its 50-acre land in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. This facility will house a fully vertically integrated plant with a Titanium and Superalloy Mill, producing aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates, and sheets in critical and strategic materials.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

