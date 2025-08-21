Clean Science and Technology share price today: Shares of chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology fell over 9 per cent to hit a 52-week low of ₹1,070.5 on the NSE amid reports of promoters Ashok Book and Krishnakumar Boob selling a 24 per cent stake or 25.5 million shares via block deal.
However, the stock recovered the majority of the losses in the session. At 10:45 AM, the company's share price was quoting 1 per cent lower at ₹1,170 per share compared to previous day's close of ₹1,180.8 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading almost flat, up 0.03 per cent at 25,057 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,064.5 crore. The stock has plunged over 28 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹1,643.95 touched on October 3, 2024.
According to media reports, the stake sale is expected to raise around ₹2,626 crore, with a floor price fixed at ₹1,030 per share, a discount of 13 per cent from the August 20 close price. JP Morgan India will act as the broker for the transaction.
During the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) earnings call, the management had highlighted that the promoters are evaluating the possibility of selling a minority stake to support the family estate planning. As of June 30, 2025, the promoter group held a 74.97 per cent stake in Clean Science.
Clean Science and Technology Q1 results
In Q1FY26, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹242.86, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹224 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹70 crore, up 6.2 per cent from ₹65.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
Clean Science's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹100 crore from ₹95 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin slipped to 41.7 per cent from 42.8 per cent.
Post results, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,350. The brokerage expects the company's established products, which contribute to 83 per cent of standalone sales, to continue to deliver steady growth, coupled with the commissioning of Performance Chemical 1 in Q2FY26 and Performance Chemical 2 by Q4FY26.
However, MOFSL had lowered its estimates for FY26/FY27 cuts by 9 per cent each, owing to higher tax rates and expects a revenue/ Ebitda/ PAT CAGR of 23/23/27 per cent during FY25-27E.
JM Financial also maintained a 'Buy' with a target price of ₹1,780 per share, based on 40x Sep’27E EPS.