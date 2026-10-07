RBI turns hawkish; what does it mean fixed-income investors? Experts decode

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shift its policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ is expected to keep fixed-income markets focused on the path of future rate hikes, liquidity and inflation. While experts said the move was largely in line with expectations, they expect bond yields to be driven more by the RBI’s future policy stance and liquidity management.

Experts' view on MPC outcome

Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner, Artha Bharat Investment Managers

Vikas Gard, Head of Fixed Income at Invesco Mutual Fund The shift from neutral to calibrated tightening closes the easing cycle of 2025 and makes inflation control the policy priority. The Governor has been explicit that the next move is a hike or a pause. With the policy rate only 30 basis points above projected inflation, further hikes remain on the table if price pressures persist. The word calibrated signals that their pace will be measured and guided by incoming data. For fixed income investors, we favour high-quality bonds at the short end of the curve, combining accrual income with lower duration risk and the flexibility to reinvest as yields adjust.

The absence of any announcement on liquidity tools to absorb excess market liquidity keeps the market guessing. At least the risk of a CRR hike and MSS is out for now, and absorption will be left to regular tools like VRRR, FX buy/sell swaps and OMOs. Overall, the policy was more hawkish than expected because of the stance change. Given that average inflation is expected to be 5.8 per cent over the next three quarters, it could force another 2-3 rate hikes over a period. Nonetheless, the rate trajectory will depend heavily on crude oil prices, which could shift the policy path in either direction. The market had largely priced in this hike, but yields are marginally up on the stance change. While volatility may remain high, led by global factors, absolute yields on corporate bonds look fairly priced from a risk-reward perspective.

Nishchay Nath, Founder & CEO, BondScanner The bond market had moved ahead of the RBI. The 10-year government bond yield was already above 7 per cent before today, so I don’t expect the hike on its own to move yields much further. Where yields go next depends on how the market reads the new tightening stance, along with liquidity, crude and the rupee. Borrowers will feel it next, as repo-linked home loans reset at least once every three months. Rates on new FDs should follow, though each bank sets its own pace. For retail investors, the practical step is to spread money across maturities rather than lock everything into one long tenure. Existing bondholders may see prices dip on paper, but a fixed-rate bond’s coupon and maturity value do not change. Beyond government bonds, a higher yield still has to be weighed against credit quality.

Varoon Naidu, Co-Founder at Capital Stack The bond market has already done a fair amount of tightening. The 10-year G-sec is around 7.2 per cent, while liquidity surplus in the banking system has reduced significantly from over ₹11 lakh crore in early September following RBI’s liquidity absorption measures. From here, yields will be driven less by today’s 25 bps and more by where the market sees the terminal repo rate and how aggressively the RBI continues to manage liquidity. Rahul Goswami, CIO & MD, India Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton. The RBI's 25 bps rate hike reflects a calibrated balancing of inflation risks against increasingly uncertain global financial condition. The central bank has acknowledged the need to anchor inflation expectations amid higher food and commodity prices, to also contain the second-round inflation effects. For bond markets, this measured move is largely in line with expectations and should help reinforce policy credibility.