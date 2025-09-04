Rolex Rings share gains 4% as board okays 1:10 stock split; details here

Rolex Rings’ share price gained after the company’s board approved a stock split, proposing to sub-divide each equity share of face value ₹10 into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each, fully paid-up.

A stock split takes place when a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing existing ones, which reduces the price per share while keeping the company’s overall market capitalisation unchanged.

In an exchange filing, Rolex Rings said, “Rolex Rings share price rose after the board approved Sub-division/Split of existing 1 (One) Equity share of the company having face value of ₹10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of ₹1 (Rupee one only) each fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders in ensuing 23rd Annual General meeting and any other statutory/ regulatory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.”

The company also said that the Record Date for the share split will be announced in due course.

Financially, Rolex Rings posted a revenue of ₹291.5 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), as against ₹310.7 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The net profit after tax stood at ₹49.1 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹49.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in India. The company also specialises in developing customised automotive parts and bearing rings for a diverse global clientele.