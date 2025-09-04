Home / Markets / News / Rolex Rings share gains 4% as board okays 1:10 stock split; details here

Rolex Rings share gains 4% as board okays 1:10 stock split; details here

Around 1:00 PM, Rolex Rings share price was trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹1,438.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 80,962.11 levels.

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in India.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Rolex Rings share price was buzzing in trade, with the stock rising 3.56 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,448.45 per share on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
 
Around 1:00 PM, Rolex Rings share price was trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹1,438.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 80,962.11 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why did Rolex Rings share price rise today?

 
Rolex Rings’ share price gained after the company’s board approved a stock split, proposing to sub-divide each equity share of face value ₹10 into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each, fully paid-up. 
 
In an exchange filing, Rolex Rings said, “Rolex Rings share price rose after the board approved Sub-division/Split of existing 1 (One) Equity share of the company having face value of ₹10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of ₹1 (Rupee one only) each fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders in ensuing 23rd Annual General meeting and any other statutory/ regulatory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.”
 
A stock split takes place when a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing existing ones, which reduces the price per share while keeping the company’s overall market capitalisation unchanged.  ALSO READ | QSR stocks rally: Domino's, KFC parent firms soar up to 7% on GST relief 
The company also said that the Record Date for the share split will be announced in due course.
 
Financially, Rolex Rings posted a revenue of ₹291.5 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), as against ₹310.7 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The net profit after tax stood at ₹49.1 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹49.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
 
Headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in India. The company also specialises in developing customised automotive parts and bearing rings for a diverse global clientele. 
 
The market capitalisation of Rolex Rings is ₹3,885.24 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

