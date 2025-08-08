Home / Markets / News / Silver Consumer Electricals files DRHP for ₹1,400-cr IPO; check key details

Silver Consumer Electricals plans to raise ₹1,400 crore through a combination of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹400 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
Aug 08 2025
Silver Consumer Electricals IPO: Silver Consumer Electricals (SCEL), a Rajkot-based electrical consumer durables company, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden public issue. The company plans to raise ₹1,400 crore through a combination of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹400 crore. 
 
According to the DRHP, Vinit Dharamshibhai Bediya is the promoter and selling shareholder.  
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Choice Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers. 
 
The company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt availed by itself and its subsidiary, BAPL. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Silver Consumer Electricals

SCEL is a large-scale manufacturer of electrical consumer durables, including pumps and motors, solar pumps and controllers, fans, lighting, other consumer electrical products and agricultural equipment. The company has established India’s largest single-location and vertically integrated electrical consumer durables and agricultural equipment plant in Rajkot, Gujarat, spread over 138,821 square meters. The manufacturing facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure, robotic automation for key processes and customised machines, backwards integrated, which minimises external dependencies, ensures quality production, and enables large-scale business operations.  ALSO READ: Highway Infrastructure IPO ends    | All Time Plastics IPO    As of March 31, 2025, the company has installed capacities of 2,400,000 units for pumps and motors, 7,200,000 units for fans, 21,900,000 units for lighting products and 72,000 units for agricultural equipment. 
 
SCEL operates its own branded sales under the 'Silver' and 'Bediya' brands. It also designs, manufactures and supplies products to renowned original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India.  

Silver Consumer Electricals financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), SCEL reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,586.38 crore, up 95.17 per cent from ₹8,789.27 crore in the previous fiscal. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹47.6 crore against ₹28.2 crore in FY24. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, stood at ₹161.5 crore, up 85.94 per cent from ₹88.1 crore in the FY24.

SEBI Stock Market IPOs IPO market Markets

First Published: Aug 08 2025

